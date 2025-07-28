Jefferson County sees surge in single-family home building permits

Single-family building permits were up 119% in Jefferson County during the second quarter of the year, the second-highest percentage increase of the state’s 72 counties.
Only Adams County, home of the Sand Valley golf resort, had a higher percentage increase in single-family building permits during the quarter, at 187.5%, according to a report from the Wisconsin Builders Association
.
During the second quarter, there were 46 single-family home building permits pulled in Jefferson County, up from 21 in the second quarter of 2024.
Racine County had the fifth highest percentage increase at 71.7%.
Dane County had the most single-family home building permits during the second quarter at 363, up 19.4% from a year ago.
Waukesha County had the second most at 244, up 50.6% from a year ago.
Statewide, there were 3,512 single-family home building permits pulled in the state during the second quarter, up 8.7% from a year ago.
Here’s a breakdown by county of the percentage increase in single-family home building permits during the second quarter (southeastern Wisconsin counties in bold):
- Adams, 187.5%
- Jefferson, 119%
- Green, 90%
- Columbia, 81%
- Racine, 71.7%
- Burnett, 70%
- Sawyer, 66.7%
- Douglas, 61.1%
- Polk, 58.7%
- Waukesha, 50.6%
- Shawano, 50%
- Door, 48.8%
- Sheboygan, 43.6%
- Wood, 42.4%
- Iowa, 41.2%
- Washington, 36.7%
- Juneau, 36.6%
- Calumet, 36.4%
- Monroe, 34.6%
- Buffalo, 31.3%
- Grant, 23.1%
- St. Croix, 20.8%
- Dane, 19.4%
- Marathon, 17.7%
- Oconto, 16.7%
- Milwaukee, 15.4%
- Rock, 14.9%
- Richland, 14.3%
- Ozaukee, 14%
- Manitowoc, 13.3%
- Winnebago, 11.8%
- Trempealeau, 11.5%
- Chippewa, 10.3%
- Pepin, 10%
- Outagamie, 9.6%
- Clark, 8.7%
- Sauk 6.5%
- Marquette, 5.9%
- Jackson, 5.9%
- Vernon, 4.2%
- Lincoln, 2.8%
- Price, 0.0%
- Florence, 0.0%
- Forest, 0.0%
- Langlade, 0.0%
- Pierce, -5.1%
- Marinette, -5.6%
- Dodge, -6.7%
- Waupaca, -7.7%
- Barron, -8.1%
- Waushara, -8.7%
- Brown, -10%
- La Crosse, -10.7%
- Kenosha, -11.1%
- Fond du Lac, -12%
- Crawford, -14.3%
- Portage, -14.6%
- Washburn, -20.7%
- Dunn, -20.8%
- Kewaunee, -21.4%
- Lafayette, -23.5%
- Green Lake, -23.8%
- Walworth, -25%
- Rusk, -26.7%
- Eau Claire, -30.5%
- Ashland, -30.8%
- Bayfield, -31.8%
- Taylor, -34.8%
- Oneida, -77.9%
- Vilas, -94%
- Iron, -100%
Here’s a breakdown by county of the number of single-family home building permits pulled during the second quarter (southeastern Wisconsin counties in bold):
- Dane, 363
- Waukesha, 244
- Brown, 206
- Outagamie, 149
- St. Croix, 145
- Rock, 85
- Winnebago, 85
- Oconto, 84
- Washington, 82
- Walworth, 81
- Racine, 79
- Chippewa, 75
- Marathon, 73
- Polk, 73
- Sauk, 66
- Ozaukee, 65
- Kenosha, 64
- Door, 61
- Milwaukee, 60
- Calumet, 60
- Eau Claire, 57
- Sheboygan, 56
- Juneau, 56
- Burnett, 51
- La Crosse, 50
- Wood, 47
- Adams, 46
- Jefferson, 46
- Fond du Lac, 44
- Dodge, 42
- Dunn, 42
- Columbia, 38
- Lincoln, 37
- Pierce, 37
- Waupaca, 36
- Monroe, 35
- Portage, 35
- Manitowoc, 34
- Barron, 34
- Grant, 32
- Douglas, 29
- Trempealeau, 29
- Vernon, 25
- Clark, 25
- Iowa, 24
- Washburn, 23
- Waushara, 21
- Buffalo, 21
- Green, 19
- Jackson, 18
- Marquette, 18
- Shawano, 18
- Marinette, 17
- Green Lake, 16
- Bayfield, 15
- Oneida, 15
- Sawyer, 15
- Taylor, 15
- Price, 14
- Lafayette, 13
- Crawford, 12
- Kewaunee, 11
- Pepin, 11
- Rusk, 11
- Ashland, 9
- Richland, 8
- Vilas, 4
- Florence, 1
- Forest, 0
- Iron, 0
- Langlade, 0