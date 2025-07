Jefferson County sees surge in single-family home building permits

Adams, 187.5%

Jefferson, 119%

Green, 90%

Columbia, 81%

Racine, 71.7%

Burnett, 70%

Sawyer, 66.7%

Douglas, 61.1%

Polk, 58.7%

Waukesha, 50.6%

Shawano, 50%

Door, 48.8%

Sheboygan, 43.6%

Wood, 42.4%

Iowa, 41.2%

Washington, 36.7%

Juneau, 36.6%

Calumet, 36.4%

Monroe, 34.6%

Buffalo, 31.3%

Grant, 23.1%

St. Croix, 20.8%

Dane, 19.4%

Marathon, 17.7%

Oconto, 16.7%

Milwaukee, 15.4%

Rock, 14.9%

Richland, 14.3%

Ozaukee, 14%

Manitowoc, 13.3%

Winnebago, 11.8%

Trempealeau, 11.5%

Chippewa, 10.3%

Pepin, 10%

Outagamie, 9.6%

Clark, 8.7%

Sauk 6.5%

Marquette, 5.9%

Jackson, 5.9%

Vernon, 4.2%

Lincoln, 2.8%

Price, 0.0%

Florence, 0.0%

Forest, 0.0%

Langlade, 0.0%

Pierce, -5.1%

Marinette, -5.6%

Dodge, -6.7%

Waupaca, -7.7%

Barron, -8.1%

Waushara, -8.7%

Brown, -10%

La Crosse, -10.7%

Kenosha, -11.1%

Fond du Lac, -12%

Crawford, -14.3%

Portage, -14.6%

Washburn, -20.7%

Dunn, -20.8%

Kewaunee, -21.4%

Lafayette, -23.5%

Green Lake, -23.8%

Walworth, -25%

Rusk, -26.7%

Eau Claire, -30.5%

Ashland, -30.8%

Bayfield, -31.8%

Taylor, -34.8%

Oneida, -77.9%

Vilas, -94%

Iron, -100%

Dane, 363

Waukesha, 244

Brown, 206

Outagamie, 149

St. Croix, 145

Rock, 85

Winnebago, 85

Oconto, 84

Washington, 82

Walworth, 81

Racine, 79

Chippewa, 75

Marathon, 73

Polk, 73

Sauk, 66

Ozaukee, 65

Kenosha, 64

Door, 61

Milwaukee, 60

Calumet, 60

Eau Claire, 57

Sheboygan, 56

Juneau, 56

Burnett, 51

La Crosse, 50

Wood, 47

Adams, 46

Jefferson, 46

Fond du Lac, 44

Dodge, 42

Dunn, 42

Columbia, 38

Lincoln, 37

Pierce, 37

Waupaca, 36

Monroe, 35

Portage, 35

Manitowoc, 34

Barron, 34

Grant, 32

Douglas, 29

Trempealeau, 29

Vernon, 25

Clark, 25

Iowa, 24

Washburn, 23

Waushara, 21

Buffalo, 21

Green, 19

Jackson, 18

Marquette, 18

Shawano, 18

Marinette, 17

Green Lake, 16

Bayfield, 15

Oneida, 15

Sawyer, 15

Taylor, 15

Price, 14

Lafayette, 13

Crawford, 12

Kewaunee, 11

Pepin, 11

Rusk, 11

Ashland, 9

Richland, 8

Vilas, 4

Florence, 1

Forest, 0

Iron, 0

Langlade, 0

Single-family building permits were up 119% in Jefferson County during the second quarter of the year, the second-highest percentage increase of the state’s 72 counties. Only Adams County, home of the Sand Valley golf resort, had a higher percentage increase in single-family building permits during the quarter, at 187.5%, according to a report from the Wisconsin Builders Association . During the second quarter, there were 46 single-family home building permits pulled in Jefferson County, up from 21 in the second quarter of 2024. Racine County had the fifth highest percentage increase at 71.7%. Dane County had the most single-family home building permits during the second quarter at 363, up 19.4% from a year ago. Waukesha County had the second most at 244, up 50.6% from a year ago. Statewide, there were 3,512 single-family home building permits pulled in the state during the second quarter, up 8.7% from a year ago. Here’s a breakdown by county of the percentage increase in single-family home building permits during the second quarter (southeastern Wisconsin counties in bold):Here’s a breakdown by county of the number of single-family home building permits pulled during the second quarter (southeastern Wisconsin counties in bold):