Johnson Financial Group is pleased to announce that Jeff Pierce has joined the company as President of Johnson Wealth, Inc. Jeff has over 20 years of experience as a leader in global practice management within the wealth and investment advisory space. Most recently, Jeff served as president and Chief Operating Officer at Annex Wealth Management. Jeff will be based in Milwaukee at JFG’s Cathedral Place location. Johnson Financial Group is one of Wisconsin’s largest privately held, family owned financial services companies, offering solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Johnson Bank and Johnson Wealth, Inc.