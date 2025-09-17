Log In
James Imaging Systems

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
James Imaging Systems CEO Lola Tegeder and president Tom Tegeder.
Brookfield | Founded: 1977
Industry: Office equipment | Employees: 123

James Imaging Systems provides document imaging and printing solutions to commercial clients.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Tom Tegeder, CEO: “From a big picture perspective, I have been a member of organizations (YPO, TEC/Vistage and the Select Dealer Group, BTA), that bring together business leaders and thought leaders. This has helped me to gain insight into how the business and social environment is evolving. More importantly, our entire leadership team is always in front of our clients with the goal of listening to their challenges and opportunities. This approach allows us to connect with our clients in a manner that is collaborative and results in better and faster outcomes.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“During the COVID shutdown in 2020, we made a bold decision to grow through three strategic acquisitions. Despite the uncertainty of the time, we expanded our business. That experience taught me to trust my vision, rely on the strength of our team, and always keep sight of the bigger picture.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Summerfest should be the way it used to be, 14 consecutive days of music and getting people away from their screens and connecting with the community.”

