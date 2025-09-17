Ixonia | Founded: 1918

Employees: 665 | Industry: Commercial banking

Revenue (2025 projected): $172.5 million

Ixonia Bank is a commercial bank serving owner-managed companies across southeast Wisconsin. Its services include commercial lending, private banking, treasury management, digital banking, international banking services, SBA, merchant card processing, all forms of payment processing and extensive fraud protection services.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Gregory Larson, CEO: “Ixonia Bank is owned by business owners. We employ commercial bankers who truly enjoy the world of business, and our key leadership spends the majority of each day with customers and prospects. Ixonia Bank has achieved success by bringing top banking talent to underserved small and mid-sized businesses.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“Ixonia Bank has a shared common fate with our customers and the local economy. I join our commercial bankers and treasury management professionals each day in meetings with customers, prospects and local business leaders to maintain an awareness of the potential risks.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Increase the number of qualified candidates to fill the open positions at area employers.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“My colleagues at Ixonia Bank treat each other with respect and dignity. Employees are given the opportunity to achieve their potential while contributing to the success of the bank.”