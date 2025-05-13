ITU AbsorbTech acquires South Carolina-based company

New Berlin-based ITU AbsorbTech
announced that it has acquired Lancaster, South Carolina-based Industrial Absorbent Solutions
.
ITU AbsorbTech is a supplier of industrial absorbents, towels, mats, garments and other launderable textiles for businesses and industries.
Industrial Absorbent Solutions provides absorbents, mats, socks and more and recycles industrial absorbents.
“When I began considering retirement, one of my top priorities was ensuring the continuity of service for our customers,” said Will White, the former owner of IAS. “I’m proud to pass the baton to a trusted, locally owned company. I have complete confidence that ITU AbsorbTech will continue to provide exceptional service. They lead the industry in many ways.”
“IAS has long been a friendly competitor,” said Craig Bald, ITU AbsorbTech’s President and CEO. “We’re honored to welcome their team and customers into the ITU AbsorbTech family. This marks an exciting step forward as we continue to grow with purpose and strengthen relationships.”
ITU AbsorbTech began servicing IAS customers on Monday out of its Piedmont, South Carolina processing facility and newly established service center in Lancaster. IAS officially ceased operations on May 8 and now operates under the ITU AbsorbTech name.
ITU AbsorbTech is a family-owned business. It operates 16 locations and services manufacturers throughout most of the eastern United States.