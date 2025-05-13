ITU AbsorbTech acquires South Carolina-based company

New Berlin-based ITU AbsorbTech announced that it has acquired Lancaster, South Carolina-based Industrial Absorbent Solutions. ITU AbsorbTech is a supplier of industrial absorbents, towels, mats, garments and other launderable textiles for businesses and industries. Industrial Absorbent Solutions provides absorbents, mats, socks and more and recycles industrial absorbents. “When I began considering retirement, one of my