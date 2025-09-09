Irish Cultural and Heritage Center in Milwaukee to close next month

The Irish Cultural and Heritage Center in Milwaukee will close by the end of October.

In a social media post, the nonprofit announced it is closing due to “ongoing financial challenges” and looks to sell its building located at 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave. The Irish Cultural Heritage Center has operated as an Irish music venue for over 30 years.

“Despite the hard work of our team and the support of our community, we have reached a point where continuing operations is no longer sustainable,” the center said in the announcement.

- Advertisement -

According to the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center’s Form 990 tax filing, it had a deficit of $6,970 in fiscal year 2024. The center brought in $149,063 in revenue but its expenses totaled $156,033.

In fiscal year 2023, the center had a deficit of $70,371, its largest since 2015. The center has operated with a deficit for seven of the past 10 years, according to previous Form 990 tax filings.

The ICHC’s building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986, according to its website. The Grand Avenue Congregational Church sold the building to the ICHC in 1996 for one dollar.

Because the center will be closing next month, the ICHC’s Emigration Library is no longer accepting book donations, according to its website.

“As we begin the process of responsibly winding down our operations, we are also exploring partnerships with individuals or organizations who can assist with the transition — specifically in helping us identify opportunities for the sale of our historic building and other organizational assets,” the center said. “Our goal is to ensure that these resources are thoughtfully managed and, where possible, support future cultural or community efforts.”