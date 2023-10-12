Investor purchases three southeastern Wisconsin self storage buildings for $32 million

A Missouri-based investor has purchased three southeastern Wisconsin buildings, mostly used for self storage, for $32 million.
An affiliate of real estate investment firm The Kroenke Group bought the properties from a Florida-based entity, according to state real estate records. The properties include:
A 70,000-square-foot building at 2701-2759 S. 28th St. in Milwaukee that sold for $6.9 million. The building is occupied by a self storage company and a contractor.
A building at N112 W18518 Mequon Road in Germantown that sold for $12.5 million. The building is occupied by a self storage company and a marketing agency.
A 48,000 square foot building at N92 W15800 Megal Drive in Menomonee Falls that sold for $12.5 million. The building is used as a self storage facility.
Representatives from The Kroenke Group did not immediately respond to request for comment.