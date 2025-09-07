International migration accounts for vast majority of Wisconsin’s population growth

Wisconsin’s population has increased by nearly 67,000 people from the 2020 Census to July 2024, the point the U.S. Census Bureau uses for annual population estimates. International migration – the net effect of people moving to Wisconsin from outside the U.S. or people from Wisconsin moving outside the country – accounts for 95% of that increase with a net gain of 63,489. In fact, the natural change in Wisconsin’s population from 2020 to 2024 is essentially flat with 255,964 births and 255,890 deaths, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Domestic migration has added around 3,000 residents to the state. Across the nine counties in the BizTimes coverage area, international migration plays a major role in the population story in recent years. Without it, Milwaukee County’s population would be down more than 33,000 since 2020 instead of a drop of around 15,000. Kenosha County is down almost 400 since 2020, even with a net gain of more than 1,500 from outside the country. Jefferson, Racine and Sheboygan counties would have shrinking populations without their net international gains. Waukesha County has paired a net international gain of almost 4,000 with a net domestic migration gain of almost 7,200. Ozaukee, Walworth and Washington counties have also seen domestic migration outpace international migration, but in each case growth from outside the country plays a significant role in population increases. Wisconsin is not alone in seeing its population growth tied to international migration. Nationally, the population has increased by 8.6 million since 2020, including almost 7.2 million from outside the country. The South has gained 6.4 million residents, including 3 million coming from outside the U.S. and 2.8 million from other regions. The Northeast and West portions of the country would have seen population loss without international migration. In the Midwest, the population is up 598,000, including a net gain of 1 million from international migration. The trend is the same for states near Wisconsin. Illinois has seen its population drop 112,000, even with a net gain of 279,000 from international migration. Michigan would have lost population without a net international gain of 164,000. Minnesota and Iowa have seen stronger natural growth than Wisconsin, but are both reliant on international gains for most of their growth.