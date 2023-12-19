International investor buys trio of metro Milwaukee industrial properties for $31.5 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A 123,000-square-foot building at 4700 W. Ironwood Drive in Franklin that sold for $10.9 million. This building was built in 2000.

A 100,000-squre-foot building at 4410 N. 132nd St. in Butler that sold for $9.7 million. It was built in 1998.

A 105,000-square-foot building at W234 N2091 Ridgeview Parkway Court in Pewaukee that sold for $10.9 million. This building was built in 2002.

A trio of industrial buildings in metro Milwaukee were sold to an international investor in a $31.5 million deal. Based in Pennsylvania,, the real estate division of EQT Group AB, acquires, develops, leases and manages industrial, office and multifamily properties. The firm has offices in 20 countries and has more than $30 billion in investments, according to EQT Exeter’s website. The firm recently purchased three industrial buildings with a total of 328,000 square feet of space in Franklin, Butler and Pewaukee. All of the buildings are fully leased, according to EQT Exeter’s website. The properties include:The three buildings were purchased from Miami Beach-based private equity company. This brings EQT Exeter’s total of Wisconsin properties to 20, according to the company's website, with 14 in Kenosha County, one in Racine County, two in Milwaukee County, two in Waukesha County and one in Washington County. Earlier this year, EQT Exeterin Racine and Kenosha counties for around $39 million and, last year, the companyin LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.