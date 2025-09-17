Inpro Corporation

Muskego | Founded: 1979

Employees: 750 | Industry: Manufacturing

Revenue (2025 projected): $273 million

Inpro manufactures architectural products for commercial buildings. Its catalog includes door and wall protection, cubicle curtain and track, washroom systems, architectural signage, elevator interiors, expansion joint systems and commercial roller shades.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Marc Holland, CEO: “We stay engaged at every level from front-line feedback to industry insights. We also track shifts through trade shows, market data and collaboration with design professionals. Once we spot a need we move quickly, working across departments to develop or adapt solutions that deliver real value. We’re not afraid to change direction or pivot our approach if it means better serving our customers. This proactive mindset keeps us ahead of the curve, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“There hasn’t been any one decision that was pivotal to our growth. Instead, it’s our relentless commitment to an entrepreneurial culture that tackles problems head-on and consistently seeks new opportunities to drive business growth. We have added over 200 new employees in the past three years. Combining them with our longer-tenured employees has put us in a strong position as an organization. We are proud of our successes, and we look forward to many more to come.”