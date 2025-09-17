Innovative Signs, Inc.

Waukesha | Year founded: 2001

Employees: 24 | Industry: Manufacturing

Innovative Signs is a full-service manufacturer offering a variety of signs including LED illuminated channel letters, monument and pylon signs, interior reception wall signs, translucent illuminated signs and construction site signs, among others. The company also offers installation service and repair, sign code research and sign permit acquisition.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Chad Schultz, president and owner: “We provide every phase of the signage process in-house including design, permitting, production and fabrication, professional installation and ongoing repairs. We focus on our full-service approach, commitment to quality and safety, local legacy and family-owned values, our experienced and creative team, and our local reputation and high customer satisfaction.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“We decided to focus on large-scale project execution. We accepted and successfully managed an ambitious project across 38 separate financial branches. Delivering on this elevated our company’s reputation for reliability and capacity.”

How has your leadership style evolved as the company has grown?

“Over our 23 years in business, my leadership has evolved from being hands-on in every detail to empowering others to lead with confidence. I’ve become more focused on building culture, setting clear expectations and coaching people rather than just directing them. Today, my leadership is more about vision, accountability and creating a company that runs on systems – not just me.”