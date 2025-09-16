Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

IndyCar to hold two races at Milwaukee Mile next year

Will also race at Road America

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Thousands of spectators attended the weekend's racing events at the Milwaukee Mile.
Learn more about:
Milwaukee MileRoad AmericaWisconsin State Fair Park

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

IndyCar will return to the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park in 2026 with two races during the weekend of Aug. 29-30.

The races will be broadcast on Fox. Start times will be announced later.

IndyCar on Tuesday announced its 17-race schedule for the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series, starting on March 1 and ending on Sept. 6, a week after the Milwaukee races.

- Advertisement -

The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule also includes a race at Road America in Elkhart Lake on Sunday, June 21.

Television viewership of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season was up 27% from the previous season, with an average of 1.36 million viewers watching the 17-race schedule, according to IndyCar.

“Our growth is industry-leading and will only accelerate faster as we continue our powerful partnership with FOX Sports and increase investment in our events,” Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said. “The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule provides a dynamic showcase for our sport and its stars, blending fan-favorite race weekends with incredible showcases at exciting new venues. We cannot wait for 2026.”

The 2026 schedule for Indy NXT by Firestone, IndyCar’s developmental series, will be announced in the coming days.

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT raced at the Milwaukee Mile this year during the weekend of Aug. 23-24.

IndyCar returned to Milwaukee in 2024 after an 8-year hiatus with a double-header series at the track.

- Advertisement -

2026 is the final year of a three-year contract between IndyCar and the Milwaukee Mile.

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT return to the Milwaukee Mile for a second year in a row.

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.