IndyCar to hold two races at Milwaukee Mile next year

IndyCar will return to the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park in 2026 with two races during the weekend of Aug. 29-30.

The races will be broadcast on Fox. Start times will be announced later.

IndyCar on Tuesday announced its 17-race schedule for the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series, starting on March 1 and ending on Sept. 6, a week after the Milwaukee races.

The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule also includes a race at Road America in Elkhart Lake on Sunday, June 21.

Television viewership of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season was up 27% from the previous season, with an average of 1.36 million viewers watching the 17-race schedule, according to IndyCar.

“Our growth is industry-leading and will only accelerate faster as we continue our powerful partnership with FOX Sports and increase investment in our events,” Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said. “The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule provides a dynamic showcase for our sport and its stars, blending fan-favorite race weekends with incredible showcases at exciting new venues. We cannot wait for 2026.”

The 2026 schedule for Indy NXT by Firestone, IndyCar’s developmental series, will be announced in the coming days.

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT raced at the Milwaukee Mile this year during the weekend of Aug. 23-24.

IndyCar returned to Milwaukee in 2024 after an 8-year hiatus with a double-header series at the track.

2026 is the final year of a three-year contract between IndyCar and the Milwaukee Mile.