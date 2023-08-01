Industrial buildings in Racine and Kenosha counties bought by international investor for $38.7 million

By
-
8200 100th St. in Pleasant Prairie. Image from LoopNet

A handful of industrial buildings in Racine and Kenosha counties have been sold to affiliates of international real estate investor EQT Exeter in a $38.7 million deal. Based in Pennsylvania, EQT Exeter, the real estate division of EQT Group AB, acquires, develops, leases and manages industrial, office and multifamily properties. The firm has offices in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display