In Focus: Crafting the future Milwaukee Public Museum

At Germantown-based Stonecast Products, company employees pour concrete to form an exterior panel for the future Milwaukee Public Museum. Stonecast Products will produce 670 precast panels for the museum project by mid-June. The panels will then be installed during the summer. Exterior construction work for the museum, which is set to open in early 2027, is expected to finish by the end of the year. Stonecast Products is one of more than 30 Wisconsin-based construction companies working on the future museum. The panels that Stonecast is creating for the museum vary in size and weight, but some are 35 feet long and weigh more than 30,000 pounds. The future museum building will not have any square corners, so many of the precast panels are curved and will create a wave-like pattern, said Mike Wilhelm, business development manager at Stonecast Products. “The future Museum’s architectural design is meant to tell a story about Wisconsin before visitors even step inside,” MPM’s outgoing chief planning officer Katie Sanders said in a news release. “Our vision for the museum exterior is inspired by Mill Bluff State Park’s unique geological formation. To mimic that shape and texture and pay homage to our Wisconsin landscape, we have partnered with the concrete experts in our own back yard.”