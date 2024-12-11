Imagine MKE announces new executive director

Imagine MKE
has named Christine Hojnacki
as its next executive director, the organization announced Wednesday.
Hojnacki, who entered her new role at Imagine MKE last month, replaces Adam Braatz
. Braatz has recently become the director of marketing for the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
, according to Imagine MKE’s news release. Imagine MKE, an organization that supports and advocates for the arts in Milwaukee, was founded in 2019.
Hojnacki previously served as chief development officer at the United Performing Arts Fund
. She joined UPAF in 2018 as vice president of workplace and company giving after serving as a corporate vice president and foundation president at The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.
, which was the parent company of Boston Store.
“It’s time to raise the curtain on a new and unified vision that elevates the vital role of arts and culture to a vibrant and prosperous Milwaukee,” Hojnacki said. “Together we can transform how we support and invest in arts and culture, so it benefits us all.”
Beth Haskovec
, Imagine MKE’s board chair, said that because of Hojnacki’s experience working with Milwaukee’s arts, corporate and civic leaders, Hojnacki has “a keen understanding of the mutual needs and interests of the region’s cultural, corporate, and donor communities.”
“Christine joins Imagine MKE at a critical time as our local arts and culture organizations continue to struggle post-pandemic amidst a changing operational and funding landscape,” said Imagine MKE’s founding chair Katie Heil
. “Christine will drive the conversations and collaboration necessary to develop a regional vision and plan to help ensure the future of our arts and culture sector and its value to Milwaukee’s economic, educational, and emotional well-being.”