Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Imagine MKE announces new executive director

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Christine Hojnacki
Learn more about:
Imagine MKEAdam BraatzBeth HaskovecChristine HojnackiKatie Heil
Last updated

Imagine MKE has named Christine Hojnacki as its next executive director, the organization announced Wednesday. Hojnacki, who entered her new role at Imagine MKE last month, replaces Adam Braatz. Braatz has recently become the director of marketing for the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, according to Imagine MKE’s news release. Imagine MKE, an organization that supports

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.