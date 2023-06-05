Illinois company relocating HQ to former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee

By
-
Former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee. (Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC)

Centerline Design & Fabrication, a company offering turn-key solutions for end-to-end manufacturing, is moving its headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to the former Bucyrus International campus in South Milwaukee. On Monday, the company announced it has signed a lease for the building at 1123C E. Rawson Ave. The new South Milwaukee headquarters is approximately 30,000 square

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display