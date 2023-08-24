Illinois-based logistics company DNJ Intermodal opens Mount Pleasant location

Channahon, Illinois-based DNJ Intermodal, a provider of intermodal trucking and drayage options to customers throughout the Midwest, has opened a Milwaukee-area facility in Mount Pleasant.
DNJ’s newest 1,500-square-foot office is located at 1821 SE Frontage Road. It features 40 parking spots for trucks and five acres of land for wheeled container and chassis storage. The facility is about 23 miles from Port Milwaukee. It has the capacity to store 300 containers, as well as empty containers for exporters.
There are currently seven employees at the facility with plans to grow in 2024.
"Milwaukee is an ideal location for this hub and spoke facility," said Joe Tovo, president of DNJ Intermodal. "With our unique operation, our drivers deliver their container to our facility from Chicago on one day and our Milwaukee drivers deliver it to the local client the next day. With this operation, we're able to improve our clients' on-time deliveries by eliminating the time spent for drivers in long lift lines in Chicago. Our drivers are also happy we're minimizing their wait time and increasing their turns."
DNJ is owned by Collierville, Tennessee-based IMC, the largest marine drayage company in the United States. DNJ also has locations in Bensenville, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis and St. Louis.