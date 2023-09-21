Illinois-based developer begins construction of single-family home rental development in Oak Creek

By
-
Heyday Oak Creek rendering.

Arlington Heights, Illinois-based development firm Heyday has begun construction of a 130-unit, 47-acre single-family home rental development in Oak Creek. The project, called Heyday Oak Creek and located southeast of West Puetz Road and South 27th Street, is Heyday’s second Wisconsin built-for-rent development. The firm says the project is designed to offer residents “a true

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display