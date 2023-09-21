Illinois-based developer begins construction of single-family home rental development in Oak Creek

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Arlington Heights, Illinois-based development firmhas begun construction of a 130-unit, 47-acre single-family home rental development in Oak Creek. The project, calledand located southeast of West Puetz Road and South 27Street, is Heyday’s second Wisconsin built-for-rent development. The firm says the project is designed to offer residents "a true sense of community and single-family style living without the hassle of ownership." "Oak Creek is one of the fastest growing cities in Milwaukee County, and we're very proud to bring this unique concept in rental housing to residents who appreciate neighborhood and single-family style living," said, principal and co-founder of Heyday. "Heyday Oak Cree offers a housing solution sought by the fastest growing renter generations -- millennials and baby boomers." Heyday says its Oak Creek rental homes will be "ideal for those who can't afford to purchase a home because of today's high interest rates, choose not to purchase or are downsizing to opt for a 'lock and leave,' no maintenance lifestyle." "Heyday Oak Creek will be a unique rental community offering ranch style apartment homes within a serene, park-like community, conveniently close to downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Mitchell International airport and Drexel Town Center," said, Heyday principal and co-founder. Heyday Oak Creek leasing is expected to begin in early 2024.