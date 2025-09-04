Hydrite acquires maker of foam control products

Brookfield-based Hydrite
, a family-owned provider of chemicals and related services, has acquired Laurens, South Carolina-based Enterprise Specialty Products
for an undisclosed price.
ESP is a provider of foam control products for several markets including water treatment, paints and coatings, adhesives, inks, construction and building materials, textiles, and other specialty chemical applications.
The acquisition also marks Hydrite's entrance into the Southeast U.S. region.
"We are thrilled to welcome ESP into Hydrite," said Kevin Honkamp
, CEO of Hydrite. "With their passion for serving customers, market leading products and innovative solutions, ESP will enhance Hydrite's efforts in providing an unmatched portfolio of foam control solutions for customers nationwide across a wide array of applications."
ESP's founder Allen Waters
will continue to oversee the day-to-day business operations to assist with the transition, according to a Thursday announcement.
More articles about Hydrite: