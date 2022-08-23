How my law firm’s culture supports gender equity

Quarles & Brady has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In fact, fostering DEI is one of the four primary strategies of our long-term growth plan.

This focus includes a deep commitment to mentoring, developing and promoting diverse and women attorneys and business professionals across the firm. Our commitment to the success and well-being of women across our firm is manifested in a variety of ways, including:

Full and equal participation of diverse and women attorneys in the request for proposal and pitch process, with the objective of achieving long-term diversity for the firm by providing client opportunities to diverse and women attorneys.

Promoting full and equal representation on firm committees – often an important step toward leadership opportunities — for diverse and women attorneys.

Our Women in Leadership initiative, which enables the firm’s thought leaders to create programs and policies that underpin sustainable careers at the firm. One example of action taken because of this program is the implementation of flexible working arrangements and work/life balance policies that promote flexibility in the paths to partnership and leadership for female attorneys.

Establishment of the Women’s Forum Circle of Trust Groups to foster small-group, more personal opportunities for networking, business development and mentorship among our women attorneys.

Taking steps to ensure bias isn’t creeping into the compensation process. One example of how this issue is addressed is a “ramp down, ramp up” process for attorneys who take leave. Recognizing that the hours an attorney bills leading up to and returning from a leave are reduced, we account for that to ensure they’re not penalized during compensation discussions.

All of these efforts are important steps toward achieving our vision of creating a welcoming and inclusive culture in which every individual is comfortable bringing their full selves to work.