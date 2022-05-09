How a bee matters to an insurance claim

Bad things happen, that is why insurance exists.

On a recent business trip to Maui, I took time to enjoy the natural surroundings. As the waves crashed against the shore, I noticed a bee struggling in the surf. Scooping it up with a bare hand, I knew it was life or death.

For the next hour, this bee received all my attention.

I sheltered it from the elements and gave it time to recover. It rested. Cleaning the salt from its eyes, flexing its wings, and taking a sip of freshwater. Once the stress subsided, it took off – flying inland.

Returning to life.

It was then that a moment of quiet reflection washed over me.

In the world, a single bee does not matter much – 30 days of life, 48 miles of flight, 1700 flowers visited, all to produce 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey.

Yet, to the bee, my actions meant the world.

This bee is a symbol of what it’s like working with Advocate Claim Service, LLC.

In business and in life, adversity is going to come.

Sometimes you are going to need to be rescued. Once rescued, others will need to aid in the recovery. Your life will change, but you go on – returning to your purpose.

Insurance companies used to be the bare hand that pulled you out of the surf. Many people now feel like insurance companies are more like the waves – crashing and making a bad situation worse.

Ask someone who has experienced an insurance claim what it felt like. No one forgets the anxiety. Now imagine, what it would have felt like to have an advocate on your side?

When big claims happen to good clients, insurance brokers also feel the same anxiety and many lack access to a skilled advocate.

Most will try their best to help, but often get over their heads quickly. Trading client equity and straining relationships. Ask any broker what it feels like to lose a good client over a bad claim experience. Chances are, it still stings.

Claims create anxiety and that leads to stress. Stress causes heavy strain. Strain breaks even the strongest personal and professional relationships.

Advocate Claim Service removes anxiety from claims. We advocate for policyholders and preserve broker relationships. We manage the claim while you focus on recovering. Sick of feeling stressed about your claim? Rely on us.

Advocate Claim Service, LLC

414.841.6462

info@advocateclaimservice.com