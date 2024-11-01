Houston-based energy technology company invests in Milwaukee-based startup Advanced Ionics

Milwaukee-based Advanced Ionics
, a startup developing a green hydrogen electrolyzer, has secured an undisclosed investment from Houston-based energy technology firm Lummus Technology.
Lummus Technology
now owns a stake in Advanced Ionics following its investment. Moving forward, both companies will work together to speed up commercialization of Advanced Ionics’ hydrogen electrolyzer.
Lummus is a global licensor of hydrogen technology for refinery, petrochemical and other industrial gas applications. The company’s portfolio includes designs and technology for blue hydrogen and synthesis gas plants using steam methane reforming and auto-thermal reforming technology with natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and naphtha feedstocks.
“Lummus has a proven track record of serving as a launchpad for innovative technologies,” said Leon de Bruyn
, president and CEO of Lummus Technology. “With Advanced Ionics, we will leverage this experience to develop and deploy cost-efficient solutions that advance green hydrogen production and help decarbonize key sectors of the downstream energy industry.”
Lummus will provide engineering services and proprietary equipment for Advanced Ionics to help create additional green hydrogen capacity for new builds and existing hydrogen users or producers.
By harnessing waste heat and low-cost clean electricity, Advanced Ionics’ Symbion electrolyzers
use low-cost renewables or nuclear energy to produce green hydrogen for less than the current cost of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen.
“Water vapor electrolyzers address two of the biggest challenges to expanding decarbonized hydrogen production: capital costs and electricity requirements,” said Chad Mason
, CEO of Advanced Ionics. “Our partnership with Lummus Technology – and their additional investment – marks a pivotal next step in accelerating the commercialization of technology, which was purpose-built for decarbonizing heavy industry.”
Just a few weeks ago, Advanced Ionics also announced it is piloting its technology
with Shell through the company’s GameChanger program.