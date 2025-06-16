Houston-based auto repair chain planning Pewaukee shop

Houston, Texas-based auto repair chain Christian Brothers Automotive is planning to build a new 10-bay auto service shop on vacant land west of Menards and north of Jilly’s Car Wash on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.

A 6,350-square-foot building is planned for the 38-acre lot and will add to Christian Brothers’ over 300 existing locations across 30 states, including two others in Wisconsin in the Madison area.

Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs were not initially looked at by the company as an area of growth due to a lack of franchisee interest. However, once Christian Brothers secured a franchisee for its Pewaukee location, the company decided to look more closely at expansion in southeastern Wisconsin, said Brad Fink, chief growth officer at Christian Brothers Automotive.

- Advertisement -

“The hope is that over the course of the next few years, we will bring even more locations to the greater Milwaukee area,” said Fink.

The Pewaukee location still needs to go through a series of approvals on the municipal level before construction begins. Once shovels hit the ground, construction could be finished within eight months. Christian Brothers is hoping to open its Pewaukee location in 2027, Fink said.

In addition to its Pewaukee location, Christian Brothers is also planning to open a location in New Berlin. The company has submitted a letter of intent to the city of New Berlin and, depending on the rate of project approval, expects to open that location around the same time as the Pewaukee location.

- Advertisement -

Franchisees for both the Pewaukee and New Berlin location have already been secured, but the company is seeking franchisees for additional Wisconsin locations.

“This truly is an organization where we care about (franchisees’) growth and development, not only financially, but in leadership and community impact,” Fink said. “That’s been our vision for over four decades.”