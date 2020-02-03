Hospitality & Event Planning: The Ingleside Hotel

With over 40,000 square feet of renovated meeting and banquet space, The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, WI provides a meeting experience like no other. In addition to the renovated indoor space that accommodates meetings from 2 to 720 people, the property boasts great outdoor space. Business events can be something special with wide open spaces for team building right outside the door.

A new program, Experience Ingleside, has been developed to create unique opportunities for guests to explore everything the property and local community has to offer. Onsite experiences include options like nightly s’mores roast, personalized team building competitions, oversized games, and themed scavenger hunts. Additional options incorporating local venues or charitable giving options are available to make your next event or overnight stay truly memorable.

The 192 remodeled guest rooms and suites feature beautifully appointed glass and tile bathrooms, flat screen televisions, and refrigerators. To make doing business easier, guest rooms and suites also include a work station with complimentary wireless internet. Guests appreciate the numerous property amenities such as the indoor pool, newly renovated fitness center, and onsite dining.

Now is the time to experience why so many meeting planners and corporate travelers are meeting, staying and playing at The Ingleside Hotel. We invite you to contact one of our experienced meeting specialists to schedule a tour. For additional information, please visit theinglesidehotel.com.

2810 Golf Road

Pewaukee, WI 53072

262.547.0201

theinglesidehotel.com