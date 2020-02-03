Hospitality & Event Planning: Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Located in Brookfield’s beautiful Mitchell Park, the Wilson Center offers a spectacular setting for any gathering, while Engberg Anderson Design Partnership’s “lodge in the park” design provides an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere.

Featuring almost 20,000 square feet across nine different spaces (including two outdoor venues), the Wilson Center is designed to accommodate a variety of events: corporate meetings, large receptions, trade shows, client appreciation events, dinner parties, exhibitions, trainings, workshops, seminars, staff celebrations, and more. With exposed wood beams and artwork integrated throughout the venue—including Susan Falkman’s floor-to-ceiling hand-carved limestone fireplace and a beautiful window featuring a life-sized etched tree created by artist Conrad Schmitt—the Wilson Center offers an open, airy environment that is as inspiring as it is inviting.

The Wilson Center has a list of preferred catering vendors that clients are welcome to use, as well as an in-house bar and bartenders. A wide array of equipment—including tables, chairs, linens, screens, projectors, microphones, and various other sound and lighting equipment—may be provided to clients. Ample free parking is available.

Let us help you to celebrate your successes! To learn more about renting our space, please visit wilson-center.com/rent-our-spaces, or contact our Events Team at 262-373-5028.

3270 Michell Park Drive

Brookfield, WI 53045

(262) 373-5028

wilson-center.com