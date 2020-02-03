Hospitality & Event Planning: Henry Maier Festival Park

Host your event at one of Milwaukee’s premier venues! Henry Maier Festival Park is a 75-acre facility with $150 million in permanent infrastructure updates including the New American Family Insurance Amphitheater, seven permanent stage areas, two covered pavilions, five hospitality decks, and more.

Offering a lakeside setting with view of Milwaukee’s skyline, there are multiple venue options throughout the park to host events from 100 guests to 23,000 attendees. Experience a world of possibilities for your event with flexible event space, parking directly adjacent to the venue and hotels nearby.

Full-service event production and talent booking services are available. As the producers of the World’s Largest Music Festival Summerfest, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. understands what world-class events entail and the best practices it takes to produce them. From conceptualization to design, sourcing to staging, talent to timelines, the team thrives on exceeding our clients’ and customer’s expectations by creating unforgettable live event experiences. Better yet, we do it on time and on budget.

Henry Maier Festival Park is the perfect setting to ensure your event’s success. Start your event planning or visit the venue by reaching out to Matt Leibham at mleibham@summerfest.com today.

639 East Summerfest Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414-287-4515

mleibham@summerfest.com