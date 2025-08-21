Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Home on Pine Lake sold for $8.75 million

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Image from Redfin
Learn more about:
Gus Ramirez

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A 12,000-square-foot, 36-year-old home on Pine Lake in the Village of Chenequa in the Waukesha County Lake Country area was recently sold for $8.75 million according to state records and real estate listings.

The home has 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, and an attached four-car garage. The 3.8-acre property also has a barn, according to real estate listings.

The home was sold by Agustin A. Ramirez Jr. and Rebecca P. Ramirez to Hartland-based Hello Starling LLC, according to state records.

- Advertisement -

Gus and Becky Ramirez are prominent local philanthropists. Their family invested about $60 million to launch St Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee. The Ramirez Family Foundation also purchased the former Cardinal Stritch campus for $24 million to convert it into an additional Aug Prep campus. The family provided $75 million of the $100 million needed to redevelop the campus.

Through the Ramirez Family Foundation, Gus and Becky have also helped fund Schools That Can Milwaukee (now City Forward Collective) and expansions at the United Community Center, Milwaukee College Prep, St. Marcus Schools, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology and others. Over the past two decades, they have also supported nearly 200 Christian schools, mostly in Central America.

Gus Ramirez is the executive chairman of Waukesha-based Husco International.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.