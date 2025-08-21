Home on Pine Lake sold for $8.75 million

A 12,000-square-foot, 36-year-old home on Pine Lake in the Village of Chenequa in the Waukesha County Lake Country area was recently sold for $8.75 million according to state records and real estate listings.

The home has 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, and an attached four-car garage. The 3.8-acre property also has a barn, according to real estate listings.

The home was sold by Agustin A. Ramirez Jr. and Rebecca P. Ramirez to Hartland-based Hello Starling LLC, according to state records.

Gus and Becky Ramirez are prominent local philanthropists. Their family invested about $60 million to launch St Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee. The Ramirez Family Foundation also purchased the former Cardinal Stritch campus for $24 million to convert it into an additional Aug Prep campus. The family provided $75 million of the $100 million needed to redevelop the campus.

Through the Ramirez Family Foundation, Gus and Becky have also helped fund Schools That Can Milwaukee (now City Forward Collective) and expansions at the United Community Center, Milwaukee College Prep, St. Marcus Schools, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology and others. Over the past two decades, they have also supported nearly 200 Christian schools, mostly in Central America.

Gus Ramirez is the executive chairman of Waukesha-based Husco International.