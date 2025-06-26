Home on Geneva Lake sold for $20 million

A Chicago-area executive has purchased a home on Geneva Lake for $20 million, one of the priciest home deals for the area on record.

According to state property records posted Tuesday, Raymond Hott purchased a home on the south side of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. As of 2023, Hott was listed as the president of DeKalb, Illinois-based Nehring Electrical Co., a role he has held since the 1980s. Nehring was acquired in 2024 by a Tennessee-based company for $575 million.

Situated on about 5 acres, the home did not appear to be listed on the open market. No information or images of the property were immediately available.

- Advertisement -

The home was sold by the trust of William McEssy, an attorney, businessowner and alum of Marquette University Law School. In 2018, McEssy received a lifetime achievement award from Marquette University Law School, which says he was also one of the largest McDonald’s franchisees in the country.

State property records indicate only a few other homes in the Lake Geneva area have sold for more than $20 million: a 2024 sale for $21.9 million, a 2022 sale for $23.9 million and another 2022 sale for $34.4 million. All three of those sales occurred in the Town of Linn