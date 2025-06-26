Home on Geneva Lake sold for $20 million

A Chicago-area executive has purchased a home on Geneva Lake for $20 million, one of the priciest home deals for the area on record.
According to state property records posted Tuesday, Raymond Hott purchased a home on the south side of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. As of 2023, Hott was listed as the president of DeKalb, Illinois-based Nehring Electrical Co., a role he has held since the 1980s. Nehring was acquired in 2024 by a Tennessee-based company for $575 million.
Situated on about 5 acres, the home did not appear to be listed on the open market. No information or images of the property were immediately available.
The home was sold by the trust of William McEssy, an attorney, businessowner and alum of Marquette University Law School. In 2018, McEssy received a lifetime achievement award from Marquette University Law School, which says he was also one of the largest McDonald’s franchisees in the country.
State property records indicate only a few other homes in the Lake Geneva area have sold for more than $20 million: a 2024 sale for $21.9 million, a 2022 sale for $23.9 million and another 2022 sale for $34.4 million. All three of those sales occurred in the Town of Linn