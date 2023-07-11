Home in Mequon sold for $3.2 million

A 10,118-square-foot home in Mequon was recently sold for $3.2 million, according to state records.

The 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home was built in 2007 on a 5-acre lot, according to a Realtor.com listing. The home’s amenities include an in-ground salt water pool with a built in hot tub.

The home was sold by The Joel A. Wallskog and Megan M. Wallskog 2013 Revocable Trust to the So Chong Pak Revocable Trust, according to state records.

Joel Wallskog is an orthopedic surgeon. According to the website for his practice, he has been off work on an extended medical leave since 2021, when he developed a condition known as transverse myelitis after receiving his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“This condition involves an injury to his thoracic spinal cord. While he can walk short distances, he is unable to return to work as an orthopedic surgeon at this time,” the website for his practice states.

In April, Wallskog did an interview on Fox News to discuss his condition.