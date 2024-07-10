Hockey training facility planned in Wauwatosa

A hockey training business is planning to set up shop in an industrial building in Wauwatosa. Theis looking to occupy about 11,700 square feet at 12100 W. Wirth St., a building that has about 37,000 square feet in total. "The Armory Hockey Development Center addresses a need in the southeastern Wisconsin youth hockey market for a more accessible, affordable and holistic hockey training experience," the company said in its proposal to the city. "The target audience for The Armory Hockey Development Center is current and aspiring hockey players and coaches of all ages, ability levels, and backgrounds who want to explore the sport in a low risk setting and focus on fundamental skill development to supplement their on-ice training and long-term development." Plans for the company's buildout show a synthetic ice rink, dry turf area, weightlifting area, "stride center" and a "rapidshot area." The Wauwatosa Plan Commission approved The Armory's plans on Monday. The company's services include private and small group lessons, weekly skills clinics, strength and conditioning training, spring and summer camps, individual skills analysis, player and coaching consultation, facility rentals, open facility access for members, skate sharpening and equipment cleaning, according to the proposal. "Given the projected growth of youth hockey, the scarcity and expense of available ice time, and the highest paying per player segment of the $19 billion youth sports industry, there’s a strong market to support a specialized hockey training facility in the Milwaukee market," the proposal says. The proposal says the Wirth Street location will be within 20 miles of eight of the 10 existing ice rinks in the Milwaukee area, which this facility will serve as a support for. A portion of the building is currently occupied by Canteen Vending Services.