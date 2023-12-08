Historic Oconomowoc Lake home with indoor pool sells for $5 million

A historic Oconomowoc Lake home complete with a guest house, indoor pool and garage for more than a dozen vehicles has sold for $5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot house, located on Hewitts Point Road, was built in 1916 and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Situated on 3.7 acres of lakefront property, the estate includes a boat dock and two-bedroom guest house. There is also a 1927 Spanish tile indoor pool, according to a listing from RedFin.

State real estate records show that the house was sold by Mark and Joanne Milleman. Mark Milleman is a urologist in Waukesha.

The house was purchased by a Waukesha-based entity called Aquavista LLC, which is affiliated with Milwaukee law firm von Briesen & Roper, s.c., according to state records.