Historic Oconomowoc Lake home with indoor pool sells for $5 million

By
-
Image from RedFin

A historic Oconomowoc Lake home complete with a guest house, indoor pool and garage for more than a dozen vehicles has sold for $5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot house, located on Hewitts Point Road, was built in 1916 and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Situated on 3.7 acres of lakefront property, the estate includes a boat dock and two-bedroom guest house. There is also a 1927 Spanish tile indoor pool, according to a listing from RedFin.

State real estate records show that the house was sold by Mark and Joanne Milleman. Mark Milleman is a urologist in Waukesha.

The house was purchased by a Waukesha-based entity called Aquavista LLC, which is affiliated with Milwaukee law firm von Briesen & Roper, s.c., according to state records.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

