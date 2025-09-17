Historic Farwell Avenue buildings sold to local real estate firm

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm F Street has acquired a cluster of properties near Brady Street on Milwaukee's Lower East Side.

The half-acre site includes the properties at 1700–1718 N. Farwell Ave. and 1516 E. Brady St. The site has four small buildings, mostly built in the 1800s, and a small parking lot. The buildings are primarily residential with some commercial space.

According to state property records, the properties were purchased for $2.1 million from an affiliate of Mequon-based real estate firm The Heimat Group.

The site sits directly across Farwell Avenue from the site of the proposed Hilton Tapestry hotel, which is planned by Milwaukee-based Klein Development and Jeno Cataldo, though the project has not yet moved forward. The hotel’s parking structure is planned just north of the newly acquired site.

F Street Group declined to comment on the transaction. The Heimat Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.