Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Health Care

Historic building in Waukesha donated to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Barstow Office Center, located at 210 NW Barstow St. in Waukesha. Photo credit: ProHealth Care
Barstow Office Center, located at 210 NW Barstow St. in Waukesha. Photo credit: ProHealth Care
Learn more about:
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial HospitalBrad TreichelScott Marshall

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Two families have donated the Barstow Office Center, located at 210 NW Barstow St. in Waukesha, to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. ProHealth plans to invest $9 million in upgrades to the facility. Since 1990, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital has leased the building, which houses the Waukesha Family Medicine Residency at ProHealth Care and ProHealth’s Hispanic Health Resource

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.