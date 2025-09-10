Historic building in Waukesha donated to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Two families have donated the Barstow Office Center, located at 210 NW Barstow St. in Waukesha, to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
.
ProHealth plans to invest $9 million in upgrades to the facility.
Since 1990, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital has leased the building, which houses the Waukesha Family Medicine Residency at ProHealth Care and ProHealth’s Hispanic Health Resource Center.
The building was constructed in 1917 and later became an office building in the early 1980s. Frederic E. Mohs Jr.
and Nathan F. Brand
purchased the property in 2000. Mohs, along with Brand’s children, Nathan S. Brand
and Dorothea B. Kennedy
, have donated the Barstow Office Center to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, according to a ProHealth news release.
According to an online obituary, Nathan F. Brand died in 2019 and was a Madison-based businessman whose partnership with Mohs spanned nearly 60 years.
“This generous donation and central location secures our presence in downtown Waukesha for years to come,” said Brad Treichel
, ProHealth Care’s chief transformation officer. “We’re grateful to the Mohs, Brand and Kennedy families.”
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital will invest $9 million in facility updates and renovations, including HVAC and electrical system work. These renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
At the Barstow Office Center, ProHealth also provides office and clinic space for Community Smiles Dental
, a nonprofit offering oral health care services.
“With this gift, and through our partnership with ProHealth Care, Community Smiles Dental will continue to offer an accessible downtown Waukesha location and focus on meeting the dental health care needs of area residents,” said Scott Marshall
, CEO of Community Smiles Dental, in a news release.
Earlier this year, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital began a $125 million renovation project
to improve patient experience and optimize space within the hospital, located at 725 American Ave. in Waukesha.