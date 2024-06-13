Here are the local companies contracted for RNC buildout work

Several southeastern Wisconsin companies have landed subcontracts for the weeks-long build-out of the three downtown Milwaukee venues that will house the 2024 Republican National Convention next month.

Work began last week at Fiserv Forum, the convention’s primary venue. The convention complex also includes the Baird Center and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, which will together serve as an operational hub for the 15,000 members of the media covering the July 15-18 event.

The build-out project includes the construction and installation of media risers, special seating, the central podium, electric lines to facilitate audio-visual equipment, among other infrastructure, according to a news release by Republican National Committee’s Committee on Arrangements.

The release named four local subcontractors for the project: Janesville-based JP Cullen, Menomonee Falls-based Staff Electric, Milwaukee-based Bliffert Lumber & Hardware and Pewaukee-based Klein-Dickert Milwaukee. The firms were brought on by the RNC’s Dallas-based general contractor Freeman.

Specifically, JP Cullen has been contracted to assist with the temporary renovations and alterations at Fiserv Forum as well as restoring the arena back to its normal format once the convention is over. Staff Electric is involved with setting up distribution of electrical power throughout Fiserv Forum.

Build-out of the convention complex is being carried out largely by workers represented by labor unions, including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“Building out our convention space is a monumental task. Not only do we need to craft a visionary launchpad for our nominee, President Donald J. Trump, to head into the general election with a unified and energized party behind him, but we must meet the functional needs of tens of thousands of delegates, guests, and members of the media head on,” said Elise Dickens, chief executive officer of the COA. “Enlisting the expertise of local Wisconsin companies is critical for this historic undertaking.”

The RNC is expected to draw 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee and generate an estimated economic impact of $250 million to the region.