Hein Electric Supply acquires Walworth County business

West Allis-basedannounced Tuesday that it has acquired Fontana-on-Geneva Lake-based. Laser Electric Supply, located in the Lake Geneva area, specializes in servicing electrical contractors, industrials, and hospitality customers in southern Wisconsin. Founded in 1990 by, Laser Electric Supply has 13 employees, a lighting showroom and serves customers in southern Wisconsin from Kenosha to Janesville. Hein Electric Supply plans to operate out of its 15,000-square-foot facility located at W5724 Willow Bend Road. Founded in 1946, Hein Electric Supply is an electrical distributor servicing contractors, industrials, municipalities and national accounts. With this acquisition, Hein Electric Supply grows to 10 locations in Wisconsin and 80 employees. “With this acquisition, Hein Electric Supply expands our services offering footprint in southern Wisconsin that allows for growth in additional targeted markets,” said, president of Hein Electric Supply. “Our Projects, Operations, E-Commerce/Marketing, and Business Development teams have immediate plans in place to leverage the Laser Electric Supply name.”