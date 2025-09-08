Health-focused retail and housing could replace Port Washington parking lot

A surface parking lot in downtown Port Washington could be developed with a four-story mixed-use building under a plan from a local developer.
Haley Dobre
, a real estate investor and former Port Washington Main Street volunteer board member, has proposed a building with 4,300 square feet of commercial space and 51 apartment units at 115 E. Pier St., which is one block off of downtown Port Washington's primary commercial corridor, Franklin Street.
One commercial space is designated for a health-focused fast-casual food and beverage retailer, while the other will be leased to a wellness-focused fitness operator, according to the developer.
The building, designed by Milwaukee-based architect EUA
, will have a "modern coastal elegance theme" with balconies and four ground-level units with private entries, plans show.
The space is currently a private parking lot, only used by a few commercial tenants. The development would include 64 parking spots, a small net increase in total parking spots on the property, although many of the spots would be in a resident-only parking garage.
The proposal received Plan Commission approval in July and will be up for review by the Design Review Board on Tuesday.