Madison-based insurance firm relocates local office to Crossroads Corporate Center

Hausmann Group
, an independent insurance agency based in Madison, has relocated its Milwaukee-area office from the City of Pewaukee to a newly renovated space at the Crossroads Corporate Center
in the Town of Brookfield, a move that the company says will allow it to expand its local presence.
The company on Friday officially moved into its new office space at 20700 Swenson Drive, Suite 375.
Previously, Hausmann Group occupied a 37,700-square-foot building at N25 W23050 Paul Road in the Pewaukee Business Center
. BizTimes reported in December
that a new public charter school, known as Autumn Hill Academy
, would take over the Paul Road building, with plans to open in time for the 2025-26 school year.
While Hausmann Group's previous office was physically larger, its new space features modern amenities and was "designed to foster greater collaboration among team members," the company said in an announcement. And there's room for growth: the company recently hired a personal lines consultant and plans to add more employees to the property and causality and employee benefits sides of the business in the future, said marketing and communications director Rachel DeGrand
.
“Our new Milwaukee office represents more than just a change of address—it’s an investment in our people, our clients and our future,” said Barry Richter
, president of Hausmann Group. “We’re excited about the opportunities this space brings and look forward to welcoming clients and partners to our new location.”