Milwaukee | Founded: 2021

Employees: 88 | Industry: Residential property management

Harmoniq Residential is a third-party residential property management company providing services to apartment communities across Wisconsin and Illinois.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Rick Stoll, managing partner: “All decisions are made via a data-based, trended approach. Through substantial investments in technology, human capital, national industry events and 360-degree, on-site feedback mechanisms, we strive to maximize resources to anticipate market events unforeseen by the broader markets.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“In three years, we believe we can become the largest third-party multifamily management operator in the state. Success for us in that time would be promoting internal growth, maintaining operational excellence and recognizing minimal attrition. Success would also include developing a leadership training platform for our future leaders and mentors.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“We recently transitioned to new property management software; however, in less than one year with that new software, we transitioned back to our original platform. This was a big miss. The lesson learned is that you must take risks based upon feedback from your stakeholders and when a wrong decision is made, regardless of the pain, you must be nimble and expeditious in its correction.”