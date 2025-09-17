Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Harmoniq Residential

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Harmoniq Residential managing partner Rick Stoll.
Harmoniq Residential managing partner Rick Stoll.
Learn more about:
Harmoniq ResidentialRick Stoll

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee | Founded: 2021
Employees: 88 | Industry: Residential property management

Harmoniq Residential is a third-party residential property management company providing services to apartment communities across Wisconsin and Illinois.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

- Advertisement -

Rick Stoll, managing partner: “All decisions are made via a data-based, trended approach. Through substantial investments in technology, human capital, national industry events and 360-degree, on-site feedback mechanisms, we strive to maximize resources to anticipate market events unforeseen by the broader markets.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“In three years, we believe we can become the largest third-party multifamily management operator in the state. Success for us in that time would be promoting internal growth, maintaining operational excellence and recognizing minimal attrition. Success would also include developing a leadership training platform for our future leaders and mentors.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“We recently transitioned to new property management software; however, in less than one year with that new software, we transitioned back to our original platform. This was a big miss. The lesson learned is that you must take risks based upon feedback from your stakeholders and when a wrong decision is made, regardless of the pain, you must be nimble and expeditious in its correction.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.