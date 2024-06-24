Harley-Davidson unveils phase two of headquarters campus remodeling plans

While officially opening Davidson Park
this week, Harley-Davidson
also unveiled a second phase of renovations that will take place at its corporate headquarters campus on Milwaukee's west side.
The first phase of the campus remodeling project, the addition of Davidson Park, cost approximately $20 million.
As part of the second phase of development, a STEAM Lab and a Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Headquarters will be added to the Harley headquarters complex at 3700 W. Juneau Ave. Additional coworking space is also being built while the buildings at the headquarters campus will receive a new façade.
“From this day forward, we will be opening new workspace in the campus that will house all of our LiveWire employees,” said Jochen Zeitz
, chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson. LiveWire is the electric motorcycle business that was spun off from Harley in 2022.
In October 2022, Zeitz told Bloomberg
that Harley-Davidson was planning to repurpose its 500,000-square-foot corporate headquarters complex in Milwaukee, which hasn’t been fully utilized since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States in March of 2020. Many of the company's headquarters office employees now work remote.
In April, the company announced plans
to close the LiveWire Labs
facility in Mountain View, California and move those operations to Harley’s headquarters on Juneau Avenue.
“I was just inside the building and it’s being refurbished as we speak,” said Zeitz.
Relocating the Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Team headquarters to Milwaukee will bring 14 new people to the campus. Guests will be able to go behind the scenes to learn about the racing team’s history and watch demonstrations. The racing team will be able to work on their bikes and within an innovation lab at its new headquarters.
The forthcoming STEAM lab, aimed at educating the next generation of skilled workers, will occupy approximately 5,000 square feet of space at Harley-Davidson’s headquarters, according to Tori Termaat,
president of the Harley-Davidson Foundation. More details on the lab are expected to be released in October.
While she declined to provide a specific number of many Harley-Davidson employees are at the headquarters on a given day, she said the number can be up to "a couple hundred" employees.
"The company's vision for the campus is to focus on multi-purpose development, ensuring that developments continue to celebrate Harley-Davidson and its history, while recognizing the need to evolve the space to be relevant not only for today, but for the future," according to a Monday announcement from Harley-Davidson. "And as the company continues to explore opportunities for the wider campus, we remain committed to our mission and vision."