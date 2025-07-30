Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Financial Management

Harley-Davidson to sell $5 billion stake of financial services business

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Harley-Davidson chairman and CEO Jochen Zeitz on a Harley Pan America, the company’s first entry into the adventure touring segment.
Harley-Davidson chairman and CEO Jochen Zeitz. Credit: Daniel N. Johnson
Learn more about:
Harley-DavidsonKKRPIMCOJochen Zeitz

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Harley-Davidson plans to sell a $5 billion stake of its financial services business, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, to global investment management firms KKR and PIMCO.

Under the terms of a new agreement unveiled Wednesday, HDFS will also sell 4.9% common equity interests to investment vehicles managed by KKR and PIMCO.

Harley-Davidson will retain control of HDFS, which will continue to originate and service existing and new consumer loans. The company expects HDFS operating income to grow back toward pre-transaction levels over time.

- Advertisement -

Harley-Davidson plans to use approximately $1.25 billion of cash unlocked through the transaction to reinvest to support demand-driven investments, reduce $450 million of its debt and return approximately $500 million to shareholders.

“This transaction delivers benefits to all of Harley-Davidson’s stakeholders and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for HDFS,” said Harley-Davidson chairman, president, and CEO Jochen Zeitz. “From the outset of this process, we set out to demonstrate the class-leading returns of HDFS, create a long-term stable funding mechanism, and maintain the strong financial profile of HDFS, all without impacting service to dealers and customers. Our strategic partnership with KKR and PIMCO achieves each of these core objectives, valuing the HDFS business at a premium multiple and transforming it into a more capital-efficient business with an expected significantly higher return on equity.”

KKR’s investment comes from KKR-managed credit funds and accounts via the firm’s asset-based finance strategy. PIMCO’s investment comes from funds and accounts focused on PIMCO’s private strategies.

More articles about Harley-Davidson:

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.