Harley-Davidson recalls more than 82,000 Softail motorcycles due to tire pressure issue

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling 82,117 Softail motorcycles that were made between 2018 and 2024, according to a notice sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Seven models of Softail motorcycles may experience a sudden loss in tire pressure if a mounting tab on the rear shock pre-load adjuster breaks, according to the notice. This could cause the rear shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire.

In September 2024, Harley-Davison became aware of a service request for a Softail motorcycle that alleged the rear shock pre-load adjuster (PLA) mounting bracket had failed.

Between January 2025 and April 2025, the company learned of five more allegations of mounting bracket failures. No rider injuries were reported.

“Owners of affected motorcycles will be advised to arrange service with an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer to have the remedy performed, which will involve the installation of new hardware provided in the recall kit, at no charge to the customer,” the recall notice says.

Owner notification letters will be sent out to impacted Harley-Davidson riders this week.