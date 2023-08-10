Harley-Davidson Museum names new executive chef

Thehas namedas the new executive chef for its Motor Bar & Restaurant and events arm 1903 Events. Stringer has 20 years of culinary experience ranging from restaurant ownership to culinary instruction. Most recently, he was executive chef at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha, where he managed day-to-day operations at three different restaurant concepts. In his new role, Stringer will lead menu development and operations for Motor as well as several private and corporate event spaces on the museum's 20-acre campus, including its 8,200-square-foot main venue The Garage, whichlast year. “We’re so thrilled to have Doug join us as the leader of culinary operations here at Motor and 1903 Events. His dedication and creativity will certainly bring a fresh perspective and we’re looking forward to having him on board," said Nick Dillon, director of food and beverage operations. Stringer, who earned his bachelor's in culinary management from The Art Institutes, has worked at several notable establishments in Wisconsin, including Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro in Milwaukee, The Immigrant restaurant at The American Club and the nearby Riverbend private club in Kohler, and The Grandview Restaurant and Lounge at The Geneva Inn. In 2021, he started his own restaurant consulting business, Fresh Made Consulting, based in Port Washington. "I’m excited to work in this incredible space and beautiful campus and to be part of such an amazing and iconic brand," Stringer said of his new role. "I can’t wait to help bring MOTOR and 1903 Events to the forefront of the Milwaukee culinary scene."