Manufacturing

Harley-Davidson expects deal involving financial services business to close in Q3

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Harley-Davidson headquarters
Harley-Davidson Inc.'s headquarters in Milwaukee.
Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Inc. says a deal involving its financial services business is now expected to close in the third quarter of this year, according to a SEC filing from the company.

Harley-Davidson operates through three business segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Harley-Davidson Financial Services and Livewire (an electric motorcycle company that was spun off).

HDFS generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2024 and more than $248 million in operating income. HDMC generated $278 million in operating income and LiveWire produced a nearly $110 million operating loss.

Bloomberg first reported in April that Harley-Davidson was “exploring options” for its financing arm, which could garner at least $1 billion.

During last week’s earnings call, company leadership said there was no impending sale of HDFS.

“There is significant value (in HDFS) that is not being appreciated,” Jochen Zeitz, CEO of Harley-Davidson, said during the earnings call. “If there is a win-win scenario for our customers, dealers and shareholders, it’s something we need to look into. It’s part of our overall strategy, but there is no sale of HDFS imminent.”

Jonathan Root, the company’s chief financial officer, explained that several “transaction objectives” would need to be met before a deal is made, including proof that the deal would establish significant value for shareholders and other Harley stakeholders.

“With that in mind, we can confirm today that we are evaluating an investment into HDFS,” Root said on the earnings call.

Monday’s SEC filing states “the HDFS transaction” is continuing to progress with “multiple interested parties.”

“The company now expects to provide details of a transaction during its second quarter 2025 earnings presentation as it targets a transaction close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to board approval,” according to the filing.

