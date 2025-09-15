Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Harley-Davidson board members who were targeted by H Partners retire

Leaders from YETI, Highland Capital named to board

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Harley-Davidson’s headquarters on Milwaukee’s west side.
Harley-Davidson’s headquarters on Milwaukee’s west side.
Learn more about:
H Partners ManagementHarley-DavidsonArthur StarrsDaniel NovaJochen ZeitzMatt ReintjesSara LevinsonTom LinebargerTroy Alstead

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Two prominent members of Harley-Davidson’s board of directors announced their retirements Monday, several months after they, along with outgoing CEO Jochen Zeitz, were the targets of an activist investor campaign. Sara Levinson, who has served on the Harley board since 1996, and Tom Linebarger, who joined the board in 2008, are both stepping down from

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.