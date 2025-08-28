Hammes Partners closes $445 million in equity for health care real estate fund

Milwaukee-based Hammes Partners
has closed $445 million in equity for its new core-plus health care real estate platform, surpassing its initial goal of $350 million.
The investment firm, which focuses on U.S. health care properties, received commitments from a wide range of institutional investors, according to a press release.
“We are grateful for the strong support from new investors as well as returning investors that remain confident in our investment strategy and track record,” said Patrick Hammes
, managing principal.
The new initiative will focus on health care facilities with stable and predictable cash flow. Hammes says it will continue to grow the platform, targeting key real estate assets used by major health care providers.
The firm’s efforts are supported by affiliates Hammes Healthcare, which specializes in consulting and project delivery, and Hammes Realty Services, which provides property management.
Alston & Bird, LLP served as legal counsel for the fund.