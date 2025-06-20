Halal market planned for former Big Lots store in Milwaukee

Palm Halal Market
plans to occupy the former Big Lots
store at 5667 S. 27th
St. in Milwaukee.
The 25,000-square-foot space will feature a variety of halal food, perfumes and home goods, according to owner Bassam Mohammed
.
The space is undergoing a $100,000 remodel and dependent on city approval, could open within the next two months, Mohammed said.
Mohammed intends to open more halal markets in the Milwaukee area once this location opens. No new locations have been confirmed yet.
The former Big Lots store is one of several in Wisconsin that closed after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners
in January of this year.
Four of the former Big Lots' locations in Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, West Bend, and Mount Pleasant were taken over
by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
. Ollie's sells discounted merchandise including books, flooring, food, houseware, toys, electronics, bedroom and bathroom supplies, health and beauty products, and pet supplies.
No Big Lots stores remain in Wisconsin, according to its website.