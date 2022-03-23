Hal Leonard: 75 years of innovation in music publishing

In the late 1930s, two brothers—Harold (“Hal”) and Everett Leonard Edstrom—met Roger Busdicker at Winona State Teacher’s College where they were all studying music. They formed a dance band that quickly became popular.

Concerned that their conservative father wouldn’t approve of using their family name for a band, the brothers combined their first names to create the Hal Leonard Orchestra instead. After much success, even making the cover of Billboard magazine, World War II began and broke up the band.

After the war, the three bandmates were teaching music, directing school bands, and running a music store.

Hal’s band won a national marching band contest which had used one of his arrangements of a popular song. This was unusual for a time where most bands were playing standard marches, not pop tunes from the radio. Hal started getting requests from other bands for more arrangements and the three friends soon realized that they should look at entering the publishing industry.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Officially founded in 1947, Hal Leonard now represents the most popular music of all time, including Disney, the Beatles, Adele, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Rush, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and thousands more. They remain the leader in music education, with Hal Leonard methods available for everything from guitar and piano to Chinese pipa and bagpipes! Their Essential Elements methods for band and orchestra have taught millions of students. Today, their catalog includes over one million items available in print and digital formats.

In 1970, Milwaukee native Keith Mardak and associates, partnered with the Hal Leonard founders to start a new business in Milwaukee, eventually becoming the company’s global headquarters. Under Keith’s leadership, the company grew to be the largest music publisher in the world.

The company has grown to over 700 employees with their administration, production and distribution facility still located in Winona, MN and additional offices in Boston, Austin, and San Francisco, and offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The company has also become a global leader in digital music distribution and instruction with websites including Sheet Music Direct, Noteflight, Groove3, Sheet Music Plus, and Essential Elements Music Class. The company has also expanded into distribution of gear to the music trade, representing Gretsch Drums, Paiste Cymbals, Flight Ukuleles, ProTools Software, and dozens more.

The Hal Leonard mission is to be the best global provider of tools and resources for learning, teaching, creating, and making music. Their vision is to enrich people’s lives by providing what they need to make music.

“From those humble beginnings of the founders breaking the mold by bringing pop music into school bands, to current employees finding ways to help educators who suddenly needed to teach music remotely during the pandemic, to growing and diversifying our offerings for print, digital, and gear for all musicians and music stores, Hal Leonard is proud to spread the joy of making music around the world,” says Larry Morton chief executive officer. “It’s what we do, and we love it!”

Hal Leonard

7777 W Bluemound Rd

Milwaukee, WI

halleonard.com

414.774.3630