Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties announces multi-home development

Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a $3 million affordable housing project in Racine on Aug. 1.

The nonprofit will build 10 homes — with the possibility for future growth — as part of a development called Herrick Village, which will be located at 1017 S. Memorial Dr. in Racine. Construction will officially begin the week of Aug. 4 as part of the organization’s annual Women Build event.

“These homes will bring new life to a block that has been largely vacant for a long time, while also enabling us to help more families purchase their first home than any other project we’ve undertaken before,” said Grant Buenger, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties. “I look forward to watching this development take shape and the neighborhood transform.”

The homes of Herrick Village will each have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single-car garage. There will be three distinct home designs. The cost of the project totals nearly $3 million, according to a news release.

“Herrick Village will not only reflect our ongoing commitment to addressing our local housing crisis,” said Rex Hamilton, Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties director of development and communications. “It will build stronger families through economic empowerment, improved health, and increased civic engagement.”