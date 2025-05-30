Growing PR firm H.PR opens office in downtown Milwaukee

Megan Hakes A growing Milwaukee-based public relations firm has made its first move into physical office space, opening a 3,000-square-foot suite in the historic Wells Building at 324 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. H.PR, founded five years ago by Megan Hakes, had operated fully remotely since its inception, but growth

H.PR, founded five years ago by Megan Hakes, had operated fully remotely since its inception, but growth in both team size and client roster has prompted the firm to plant physical roots.

In the past two years, H.PR has added three new team members and an intern. “Especially as we welcome colleagues who are newer to their careers, working together in person is a must,” Hakes said. “We’ve been growing meaningfully year-over-year and strongly believe that to keep delivering our best thinking and best work, we need the elevated collaboration and energy that comes from working together.” Hakes said the decision was also driven by a desire to further strengthen connections with local businesses. The firm works with regional and national clients including The Marcus Corp. and its affiliates, Children's Wisconsin and Von Maur, among others. H.PR partnered with Matt Fahey, senior vice president at Colliers, to secure the new office. “Believe it or not, it was harder than expected to find the right space at our desired square footage,” Hakes noted. The 15-story Wells Building was built in 1901 and today some of its space functions as a "carrier hotel" for data centers, which means it provides space and connections for various network providers and their equipment.