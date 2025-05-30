Log In
Real Estate

Growing PR firm H.PR opens office in downtown Milwaukee

Hunter Turpin
Hunter Turpin
324 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Learn more about:
H.PR

Megan Hakes A growing Milwaukee-based public relations firm has made its first move into physical office space, opening a 3,000-square-foot suite in the historic Wells Building at 324 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. H.PR, founded five years ago by Megan Hakes, had operated fully remotely since its inception, but growth

