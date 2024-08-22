Groundbreaking set for downtown dog park

Construction on downtown Milwaukee’s first public dog park is set to commence in the coming weeks.

The 22,000-square-foot park, which will be located underneath the elevated I-794 freeway in between North Plankinton Avenue and the Milwaukee River, was first proposed in 2022.

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to a Thursday press release.

The development effort is led by Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21 and the Historic Third Ward Business Improvement District #2. The project was financed primarily by “thousands” of donations, the release says.

“Since announcing plans for downtown’s first dog park at this underutilized space, excitement for the project has continued to grow,” said Matt Dorner, economic development director for Milwaukee Downtown BID, in the release. “Businesses of all sizes, philanthropic partners and thousands of residents have pledged their support for this vital amenity. While fundraising efforts continue, their enthusiasm for the project has brought us to this exciting juncture.”

The dog park will include separately fenced areas for small and large dogs, water stations, upgraded lighting and other pet amenities, as well as prominent donor recognition and opportunities for community programming.

Fromm Family Pet Food, based in Mequon, is the title sponsor of the project. The company is planning on developing the 28,000-square-foot Foxtown Landing brewery, distillery and restaurant on the parcel adjacent to the dog park, at 412-420 N. Plankinton Ave. Additionally, the entire project will include a new Riverwalk segment running from St. Paul Avenue to Clybourn Street.

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park,” said Tom Neiman, owner of Fromm Nieman Brands. “As a family-owned business committed to the well-being of pets, we believe this new amenity will enhance the quality of life for both dogs and their owners in the community. We’re delighted to be part of the upward momentum taking place in the greater downtown area.”

In addition to Fromm Family Pet Food, the project’s newest pack of supporters includes the Milwaukee Admirals, Berghammer Construction, Veolia and Off Leash K9 Training, LLC. Public sector partners include the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee, according to the release.

The project is also backed by thousands of individuals who have pledged support from across the region.